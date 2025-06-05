Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry North Exercise [Image 20 of 21]

    Sentry North Exercise

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Angel Jimenez, intel analyst craftsman, 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, prepares to marshal a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity to ensure participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9092652
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-MF014-1022
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 13.46 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry North Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    156th Wing
    contentcollectionweek
    SentryNorth
    ContingencyResponse

