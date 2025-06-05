Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Casas, security forces journeyman, 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs how to execute high risk challenge tactics to Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group and the 182nd Airlift Wing during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)