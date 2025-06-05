U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Morales, power production craftsman, 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, observes C-130H Hercules aircrafts preparing to depart during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9092634
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-MF014-1002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|14.79 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry North Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.