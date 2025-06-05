Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis Bolta, aircraft maintenance specialist, and Senior Airman Karielys Velez, personnel journeyman, both with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct high risk challenge tactics during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)