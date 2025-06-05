Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Leadership Mentoring Session [Image 6 of 10]

    PRANG Leadership Mentoring Session

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carmen Vazquez, the deputy commander of the 156th Medical Support Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, engages with PRANG leadership mentoring session held at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2025. During the mentoring session, Maj. Gen. Michael A. Valle, the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) and Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, the adjutant general-air, Florida National Guard, shared lessons learned, answered questions from attendees, and emphasized the importance of mutual support, strong partnerships, and developing the next generation of PRANG leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

