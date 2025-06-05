PRANG Leadership Mentoring Session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Valle, the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) communicates with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leaders at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2025. During the mentoring session, Valle and Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, the adjutant general-air, Florida National Guard, shared lessons learned, answered questions from attendees, and emphasized the importance of mutual support, strong partnerships, and developing the next generation of PRANG leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)