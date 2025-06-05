PRANG Leadership Mentoring Session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, the adjutant general-air, Florida National Guard, communicates with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leaders at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2025. During the mentoring session, Maj. Gen. Michael A. Valle, the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) and Coffey shared lessons learned, answered questions from attendees, and emphasized the importance of mutual support, strong partnerships, and developing the next generation of PRANG leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)