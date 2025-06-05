Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Denny Lozano, assistant human resources officer with Joint Forces Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, takes notes during a PRANG leadership mentoring session held at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2025. During the mentoring session, Maj. Gen. Michael A. Valle, the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) and Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, the adjutant general-air, Florida National Guard, shared lessons learned, answered questions from attendees, and emphasized the importance of mutual support, strong partnerships, and developing the next generation of PRANG leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)