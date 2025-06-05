101st Security Forces Squadron Participates in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run

Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron run alongside the Bangor and Holden Police Departments at the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine, 6 June, 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9092209
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SB214-1226
|Resolution:
|7260x4840
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
