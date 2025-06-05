Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run [Image 3 of 5]

    101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron along with the Bangor and Holden Police Departments continue their portion of the torch run in Bangor Maine, 6 June, 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 9092207
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-SB214-1097
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: MAINE, US
    special olympics torch run
    security forces

