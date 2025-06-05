Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron join local law enforcement for a 6.5-mile run as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine in Bangor Maine, June 6, 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9092205
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SB214-1008
|Resolution:
|6987x4658
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michelle Hopkins