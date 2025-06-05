101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron join local law enforcement for a 6.5-mile run as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine in Bangor Maine, June 6, 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)