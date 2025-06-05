101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run

Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron and members of the Holden and Bangor Police Departments are all smiles as they continue their 6.5-mile run through Bangor Maine, 6 June 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)
