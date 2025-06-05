101st Security Forces Squadron Participate in 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron and members of the Holden and Bangor Police Departments are all smiles as they continue their 6.5-mile run through Bangor Maine, 6 June 2025. The 101st SFS took part in the local event to help carry the "Flame of Hope", symbolically lighting the way for Special Olympics athletes to kick-off their summer games. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)