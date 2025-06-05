Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention [Image 5 of 5]

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, listens to Navy Capt. Brian Blaschke, deputy commodore of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, speak about talent management during a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:33
    Photo ID: 9091613
    VIRIN: 250606-M-BD377-1690
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 24.06 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

