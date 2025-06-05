Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, listens to Navy Capt. Brian Blaschke, deputy commodore of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, speak about talent management during a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)