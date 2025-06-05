Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson listens to a question during a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of Marine Corps prepositioning programs, underscored the importance of maritime readiness and strategic partnerships. An audience member asked about the potential for the Marine Corps to shift away from afloat squadrons in favor of ashore prepositioning sites. Watson stressed the importance of maintaining a fully resourced amphibious force, supported by maritime prepositioning. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)