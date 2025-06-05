Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention [Image 3 of 5]

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson listens to a question during a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of Marine Corps prepositioning programs, underscored the importance of maritime readiness and strategic partnerships. An audience member asked about the potential for the Marine Corps to shift away from afloat squadrons in favor of ashore prepositioning sites. Watson stressed the importance of maintaining a fully resourced amphibious force, supported by maritime prepositioning. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

