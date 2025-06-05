Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sinclair Harris, introduces a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Harris, national vice president of the Navy League and senior executive director for Navy business development at ManTech, moderated the panel discussion. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Navy Capt. Brian Blaschke, deputy commodore of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and Coast Guard Capt. Janet Espino-Young, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville, provided service updates then responded to audience questions. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 21:33
|Photo ID:
|9091610
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-BD377-1534
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|23.82 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention
No keywords found.