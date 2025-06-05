Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sinclair Harris, introduces a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Harris, national vice president of the Navy League and senior executive director for Navy business development at ManTech, moderated the panel discussion. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Navy Capt. Brian Blaschke, deputy commodore of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and Coast Guard Capt. Janet Espino-Young, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville, provided service updates then responded to audience questions. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:33
    Photo ID: 9091610
    VIRIN: 250606-M-BD377-1534
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 23.82 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    Force Design
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

