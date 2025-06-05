Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sinclair Harris, introduces a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Harris, national vice president of the Navy League and senior executive director for Navy business development at ManTech, moderated the panel discussion. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Navy Capt. Brian Blaschke, deputy commodore of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and Coast Guard Capt. Janet Espino-Young, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville, provided service updates then responded to audience questions. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)