Marine Colonel Emphasizes Maritime Readiness, Partnerships at Navy League Convention

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson speaks during a sea services panel June 6 at the Navy League National Convention in Jacksonville. Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of Marine Corps prepositioning programs, underscored the importance of maritime readiness and strategic partnerships. He addressed key aspects of the Marine Corps' evolving strategies, underlining the service's commitment to maintaining readiness and adapting to emerging threats. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)