USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS Comstock (LSD 45) Sailors hang the ship's banner on the brow after returning to Naval Base San Diego following a three-month deployment, June 5, 2025, in San Diego, California. Comstock is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)