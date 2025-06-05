Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Eliora Sims 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Families of Sailors aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45) watch as the ship returns to Naval Base San Diego following a three-month deployment, June 5, 2025. Comstock is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:12
    Photo ID: 9091593
    VIRIN: 250605-N-CO542-1195
    Resolution: 2357x1571
    Size: 929.98 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SN Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Comstock returns to homeport following operations in U.S. 7th Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download