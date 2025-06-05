USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist Seaman Samuel Garces, assigned to USS Comstock (LSD 45), and a native of Bronx, New York, hugs his family after the ship returns to Naval Base San Diego following a three-month deployment, June 5, 2025. Comstock is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)