USS Comstock (LSD 45) Returns From Deployment

Families of Sailors aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45) watch as the ship returns to Naval Base San Diego following a three-month deployment, June 5, 2025. Comstock is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
USS Comstock returns to homeport following operations in U.S. 7th Fleet
