Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Jesus Rodriguez, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) intercepts the ball during a Morale Wellness and Recreation (MWR) on Naval Station Norfolk, May 20, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Antonisse)