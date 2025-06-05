Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability [Image 2 of 6]

    Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Evan Antonisse 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    Damage Controlman Fireman Jesus Rodriguez, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) intercepts the ball during a Morale Wellness and Recreation (MWR) on Naval Station Norfolk, May 20, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Antonisse)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 19:54
    Photo ID: 9091474
    VIRIN: 250520-N-AJ776-1099
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 978.24 KB
    Location: US
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk
    C2F

