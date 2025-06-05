Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineman Fireman Logan Wright, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) plays defense during a Morale Wellness and Recreation (MWR) sponsored soccer match on Naval Station Norfolk, May 20, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Antonisse)