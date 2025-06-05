Morale for the win!

NORFOLK, Va. – USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) soccer team participated in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored soccer tournament against Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) May 20, 2025.



For Eisenhower Sailors, MWR sporting events are an excellent opportunity to improve physical fitness and boost morale and camaraderie while moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.



IKE’s warriors secured a 5-1 victory, but the true success is in the enjoyment of the game and the continued development of the team’s bond. Chances to decompress can often be lost on Sailors during a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) maintenance period like IKE is currently in. That’s precisely why MWR exists—to support Sailors during these times and keep them mentally and physically prepared to tackle whatever stands in their way.



“It’s important because we’re in the yards, it’s an industrial environment so we try and get them away from the ship to get their mind right,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Marvin Whitley, Eisenhower’s soccer coach. “It brings up morale, it’s really important for morale of the ship.”



The MWR-sponsored tournament played on Naval Station Norfolk consists of over 10 teams split amongst different commands throughout the Hampton Roads area, these can include afloat, aviation and even training commands. Although many teams play in the tournament, IKE’s soccer team shines among the competition. In the past four years, IKE has won 3 league championships and is looking to claim another trophy this year.



“The impact MWR has on our Sailors cannot be understated, these guys get a chance to decompress and come out here and win games” said Tiffany Samuelson, Eisenhower’s Afloat Fitness Specialist or FITBOSS. “Our sailors exercising and playing sports provides camaraderie among peers, it empowers our Sailors and gives them an outlet to do something they enjoy and doesn’t feel like regular exercising or conditioning.”



Over the course of the next six weeks, IKE’s soccer team, which consists of 60 participants, will play about 2 games per week until they reach the league playoffs around early-July. This gives Sailors plenty of opportunities to grow not only as an individual player but as teammates, which increases on field performance.



“It’s the first game of the season, so I’ll be realistic, these guys are going to kick butt,” Samuelson said. “IKE is the team to beat, we’re going to continue to work hard and go the distance this year.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.06.2025 19:54 Story ID: 499924 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Morale for the win!, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.