Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies [Image 44 of 46]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during the 81st Anniversary of D-Day Utah Beach Ceremony, Normandy, France, June 6, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9091033
    VIRIN: 250606-D-PM193-3756
    Resolution: 5437x3625
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies [Image 46 of 46], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies
    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    SECDEF
    D-Day
    SECDEFHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download