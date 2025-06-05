Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies [Image 32 of 46]

    SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    World War II-era planes fly overhead at the 81st Anniversary of D-Day Utah Beach Ceremony, Normandy, France, June 6, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9091021
    VIRIN: 250606-D-PM193-3649
    Resolution: 3143x3929
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies [Image 46 of 46], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    SECDEF
    D-Day
    SECDEFHegseth

