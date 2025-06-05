SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu participate in a pass and review at the 81st Anniversary of D-Day Utah Beach Ceremony, Normandy, France, June 6, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)