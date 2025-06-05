SD Participates in Troop PT on Omaha Beach, Meets with UK and French Counterparts, Delivers Remarks at D-Day Ceremonies

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu at the Utah Beach Museum, Normandy, France, June 6, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9091029
|VIRIN:
|250606-D-PM193-3350
|Resolution:
|6163x4109
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
