3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis on the runway after a flight over Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW, co-piloted the aircraft with Maj. Joshua P. Schatz, a CH-53E helicopter pilot with HMH-465. The CH-53E provides the Marine Corps with critical ship-to-shore mobility, logistical support, and operational versatility in both expeditionary and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9090371
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-RM446-1355
|Resolution:
|4308x2872
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
