3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW, flew the aircraft with Maj. Joshua P. Schatz, a CH-53E helicopter pilot with HMH-465. The CH-53E provides the Marine Corps with critical ship-to-shore mobility, logistical support, and operational versatility in both expeditionary and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)