Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Asher, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts pre-flight checks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW, flew the aircraft with Maj. Joshua P. Schatz, a CH-53E helicopter pilot with HMH-465. The CH-53E provides the Marine Corps with critical ship-to-shore mobility, logistical support, and operational versatility in both expeditionary and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9090362
    VIRIN: 250603-M-RM446-1125
    Resolution: 3877x2585
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse
    3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commanding general
    CH-53E
    3rd MAW
    HMH-465
    MAG-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download