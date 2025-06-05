3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Asher, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts pre-flight checks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW, flew the aircraft with Maj. Joshua P. Schatz, a CH-53E helicopter pilot with HMH-465. The CH-53E provides the Marine Corps with critical ship-to-shore mobility, logistical support, and operational versatility in both expeditionary and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)