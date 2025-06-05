3rd MAW Commanding General flies with Warhorse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts pre-flight checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. Wellons flew the aircraft with Maj. Joshua P. Schatz, a CH-53E helicopter pilot with HMH-465. The CH-53E provides the Marine Corps with critical ship-to-shore mobility, logistical support, and operational versatility in both expeditionary and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)