QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) guide a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper off the flight deck of Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9089902
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-AS577-1220
|Resolution:
|4709x7060
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
