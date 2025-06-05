QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) guide a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper off the flight deck of Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)