    QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) guide a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper off the flight deck of Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 9089902
    VIRIN: 250604-M-AS577-1220
    Resolution: 4709x7060
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation
    CH-53E
    AH-1Z
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    QUART

