QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Chief Sarah Blakney, assigned to the amphibious landing dock ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) conducts radio checks before carrier qualifications with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, MAG 16, 3rd MAW, aboard Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Blakney is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)