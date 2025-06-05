A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9089904
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-AS577-1334
|Resolution:
|7192x4797
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini