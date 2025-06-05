QUART: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Delfantey Kelly, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), guides a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, off the flight deck of Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Kelly is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)