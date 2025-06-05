Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's Action Group

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Members of the Air Force Materiel Command Commander's Action Group collaborate to assemble event binders for the AFMC deputy commander, ensuring every detail is in place to support high-level engagements and mission success June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9089189
    VIRIN: 250606-F-VJ282-2021
    Resolution: 8025x3617
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    accountability
    standards
    readiness
    AFMC2025
    ContentCollectionWeek

