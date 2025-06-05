Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers [Image 2 of 4]

    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Sullivan, left, and Senior Airman Tyler Mancillas, Air Force Materiel Command emergency action controllers, review a logbook while making a command-wide report in the AFMC Command Center, ensuring accurate documentation and seamless communication during critical operations June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9089187
    VIRIN: 250606-F-VJ282-1011
    Resolution: 6796x5504
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, AFMC Emergency Action Controllers [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    accountability
    standards
    readiness
    AFMC2025
    ContentCollectionWeek

