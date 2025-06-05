AFMC Emergency Action Controllers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Sullivan, left, and Senior Airman Tyler Mancillas, Air Force Materiel Command emergency action controllers, review a logbook while making a command-wide report in the AFMC Command Center, ensuring accurate documentation and seamless communication during critical operations June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)