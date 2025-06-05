Tech. Sgt. Kyle Sullivan, left, and Senior Airman Tyler Mancillas, Air Force Materiel Command emergency action controllers, review a logbook while making a command-wide report in the AFMC Command Center, ensuring accurate documentation and seamless communication during critical operations June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9089187
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-VJ282-1011
|Resolution:
|6796x5504
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Emergency Action Controllers [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.