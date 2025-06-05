Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers

    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Senior Airman Tyler Mancillas, Air Force Materiel Command emergency action controller, uses the AFMC Command Center emergency intercom system to deliver a command-wide announcement, ensuring rapid communication and mission readiness across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9089186
    VIRIN: 250606-F-VJ282-1002
    Resolution: 8022x5348
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, AFMC Emergency Action Controllers, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers
    AFMC Emergency Action Controllers
    Commanders Action Group
    Commander's Action Group

    accountability
    standards
    readiness
    AFMC2025
    ContentCollectionWeek

