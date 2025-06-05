Members of the Air Force Materiel Command Commander's Action Group collaborate to assemble event binders for the AFMC deputy commander, ensuring every detail is in place to support high-level engagements and mission success June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9089188
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-VJ282-2009
|Resolution:
|7361x4813
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanders Action Group [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.