Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at ‘DIME in Action’ event for Macon-Bibb Community

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bob McMahon, speaks about the implications of economic power on national security during the Macon and Eggs annual military themed event, Macon, Georgia, June 5, 2025. The event aimed to deepen the community’s understanding of how national defense strategies—Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME)—connect to local efforts and partnerships. By sharing insights on Robins Air Force Base’s mission and impact, current and former base leaders emphasized the critical role Middle Georgia plays in supporting national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)