Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at ‘DIME in Action’ event for Macon-Bibb Community

U.S. Air Force Col. Fred Massey, individual mobilization augmentee to the Chief, Operations Division, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Directorate of Cyberspace and Technology, speaks about the Air Force Reserve and the uniformed cyber mission during the Macon and Eggs annual military themed event, Macon, Georgia, June 5, 2025. The event aimed to deepen the community’s understanding of how national defense strategies—Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME)—connect to local efforts and partnerships. By sharing insights on Robins Air Force Base’s mission and impact, current and former base leaders emphasized the critical role Middle Georgia plays in supporting national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)