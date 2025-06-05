Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at ‘DIME in Action’ event for Macon-Bibb Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Carns, commander of the 5th Combat Communications Group (CCG), Robins Air Force Base, speaks about how the 5th CCG provides rapid-response communication capabilities to military forces worldwide during the Macon and Eggs annual military themed event, Macon, Georgia, June 5, 2025. The event aimed to deepen the community’s understanding of how national defense strategies—Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME)—connect to local efforts and partnerships. By sharing insights on Robins Air Force Base’s mission and impact, current and former base leaders emphasized the critical role Middle Georgia plays in supporting national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)