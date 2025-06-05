Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at 'DIME in Action' event for Macon-Bibb Community

    Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at ‘DIME in Action’ event for Macon-Bibb Community

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Fred Massey, individual mobilization augmentee to the Chief, Operations Division, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Directorate of Cyberspace and Technology, speaks about the Air Force Reserve and the uniformed cyber mission during the Macon and Eggs annual military themed event, Macon, Georgia, June 5, 2025. The event aimed to deepen the community’s understanding of how national defense strategies—Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME)—connect to local efforts and partnerships. By sharing insights on Robins Air Force Base’s mission and impact, current and former base leaders emphasized the critical role Middle Georgia plays in supporting national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    This work, Current and former Robins AFB leaders highlight national security at ‘DIME in Action’ event for Macon-Bibb Community [Image 10 of 10], by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Robins Air Force Base
    DIME

