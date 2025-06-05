3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, conduct a cavalry charge during a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. A cavalry charge symbolizes the roots of the First Team, keeping the traditions of the cavalry alive. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. David Dumas)