    3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A U.S. Army Trooper assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, presents Mrs. Barta, the wife of the outgoing regimental commander of the 3d Cavalry Regiment, with a bouquet of red roses during a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. Red roses signify the bonds of loyalty and affection between the command and the commander's spouse. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9087536
    VIRIN: 250605-A-UG808-4855
    Resolution: 6057x4354
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    1st Cavalry Division
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Texas
    First Team
    Army
    3d Cavalry Regiment

