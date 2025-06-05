3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Trooper assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, presents Mrs. Barta, the wife of the outgoing regimental commander of the 3d Cavalry Regiment, with a bouquet of red roses during a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. Red roses signify the bonds of loyalty and affection between the command and the commander's spouse. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)