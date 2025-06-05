3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Trooper assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, rides on a horse to present a bouquet of red roses the spouse of the outgoing commander of the 3d Cavalry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. Red roses signify the bonds of loyalty and affection between the command and the commander's spouse. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. David Dumas)