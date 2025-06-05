3d Cavalry Regiment conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Trooper, assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Band, plays a french horn during a change of command ceremony, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. Change of command ceremonies ensure the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, operational excellence, and core values. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. David Dumas)