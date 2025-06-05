A U.S. Army Trooper, assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Band, plays a french horn during a change of command ceremony, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2025. Change of command ceremonies ensure the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, operational excellence, and core values. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9087549
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-UG808-7438
|Resolution:
|5809x3873
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Cavalry Regiment conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3d Cavalry Regiment conducts Change of Command Ceremony
