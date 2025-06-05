Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Rota Projects Global Medical Strength Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250521-N-FT324-6885. ROTA, SPAIN (May 21, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christian Herrera, from Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Rota, administers a vaccination to Seaman Erin Railey, a Sailor aboard the USS Stout (DDG 55), in support of Individual Medical Readiness (IMR). These efforts ensure Sailors are medically prepared for deployment while also allowing NMRTC personnel to maintain clinical proficiency in operational environments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)