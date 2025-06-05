250521-N-FT324-7876. ROTA, SPAIN (May 21, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Jones, from Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Rota, assists with laboratory draws aboard the USS Stout (DDG 55), supporting Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) requirements. These efforts ensure Sailors are medically prepared for deployment while also allowing NMRTC personnel to maintain clinical proficiency in operational environments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9086463
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-FT324-7876
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Rota Projects Global Medical Strength Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Rota Projects Global Medical Strength Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)
Department of the Navy