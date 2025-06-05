Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Rota Projects Global Medical Strength Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Rota Projects Global Medical Strength Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    250521-N-FT324-9706. ROTA, SPAIN (May 21, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Neko Henderson, from Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Rota, assists with laboratory draws aboard the USS Stout (DDG 55), supporting Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) requirements. These efforts ensure Sailors are medically prepared for deployment while also allowing NMRTC personnel to maintain clinical proficiency in operational environments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

